NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are looking for help in identifying a man who they say stole a statue from a person’s yard.

The theft was caught on camera on Saturday, March 25, which can be viewed on Niles City Police’s Facebook page.

It happened at a house near the intersection of Summit and McKinley avenues.

The man drove away in a Chevy truck after stealing a decorative concrete wolf statue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niles Police Department. People can also contact Detective Aurilio at Caurilio@thecityofniles.com or 330-652-9944 ext. 2141.