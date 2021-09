NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the crime happened Friday morning at the Subway on the corner of Routes 46 and 422.

They say a man walked in and told the clerk he had a gun, but the clerk didn’t see one, according to police.

The suspect left the restaurant in an older model Buick with a dented front passenger door and an Ohio temporary tag.