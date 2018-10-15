Niles police say stabbing suspect and victim recently broke up

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles police have released the names of the victims involved in a deadly stabbing on Saturday.

Michael Tsarnas, 41, and Melissa Stroud, 19, both of Campbell, were stabbed multiple times.

Tsarnas died later at the hospital. Stroud was taken to the hospital and survived. She is still recovering.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Warren Ave. just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the suspect, 20-year-old Edward Anderson, Jr., called 911.

They found Anderson at the back of the house, covered in blood, according to a police press release. He was arrested.

Police said it looks like Anderson and Stroud recently broke up.

Tsarnas and Stroud went to the Warren Avenue apartment to clean up and get some belongings when Anderson showed up.

Anderson is charged with murder and assault.

His bond was set at $2.2 million. He'll be back in court on October 24.

