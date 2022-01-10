NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A social media post may have landed four suspects in more hot water than they bargained for.

According to police, Cameron D. Curry, 20, of Youngstown; Kaitlyn Randall, 18, of Campbell; Kamryn Peace, 21, of New Castle and Jeffrey Straight, 20, of Boardman were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of breaking and entering.

A booking photo was not available for Cameron Curry.

Police got a call about 1:50 a.m. Monday after someone saw people forcing their way into a property in the 1500 block of McKinely Avenue.

Police surround the property and said they saw the suspects inside and that they were in possession of a “variety of small property items” from the building.

One of the suspects said they saw the property site on a social media page for “Explorers,” according to police. Investigators said the property is not abandoned and has been proposed for redevelopment by the new owner.