NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles are warning neighbors about a scam targeting Direct TV customers.

Residents are receiving calls from a caller who says they are with Direct TV. The caller says that the provider has repositioned their satellites and that customers are required to pay $199.99 to update the software on their receivers.

Direct TV has confirmed that this is a scam.

Customers should not provide any personal or banking information to these callers, police said.