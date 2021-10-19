Niles police release images in mall catalytic converter theft investigation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are hoping someone will be able to identify the owner of a vehicle they suspect was involved in the theft of catalytic converters.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of an older model white Toyota pickup truck. They believe the driver was involved with stealing and attempting to steal catalytic converters from two vehicles at the Eastwood Mall complex last week.

If you know who the driver may be, you’re asked to call Niles Police at 330-652-9944 and request to talk to Officer Young.