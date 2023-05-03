NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Niles Police Department is establishing a permanent presence at the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the Cafaro Company, said Wednesday that the department is opening a substation at the mall.

It will open May 5 in the Food Court area. A public grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The 1,112-square space is being made available as part of a partnership between the mall and public safety forces, Bell explained.

The new substation will be in a high-traffic area and allow officers to interact with the public and give the department a convenient office space for gathering and completing reports.