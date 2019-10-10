Niles police: Missing infant returned after being taken into woods by father

An AMBER alert was not issued because Pardo was the father and it was unknown if the child was in danger, according to police

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man faces kidnapping and domestic violence charges after police say he hid in the woods with his young daughter.

Officers were called to a Niles home around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a reported domestic violence situation. A woman said the father of her child, Miguel Pardo, attacked her and then ran into the woods with their 16-month-old daughter.

Police say they searched the woods and side streets for Pardo but couldn’t find him.

An AMBER alert was not issued because Pardo was the father and it was unknown if the child was in danger, according to a police report. The child was entered as missing.

Police said Pardo eventually returned the child to the girl’s mother. They said he initially refused to come out of the house but finally surrendered.

He told police that he was the victim of domestic violence and that he ran away with the child because the woman assaulted him.

When officers asked why he hid in the woods with the toddler, he had nothing to say, the report stated.

He is being held on $600,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.