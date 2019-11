Police say Penny Crabtree attacked the elderly victim after asking for money

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles are looking for a woman who is wanted on robbery charges.

Police say 50-year-old Penny Crabtree was accused of attacking and stealing money from an elderly person. It happened after Crabtree asked the victim for money, according to investigators.

Police say Crabtree is known to panhandle in shopping areas, often on a bike.

Those who spot her are asked to call 911 or the Niles Police Department at (330) 652-9944.