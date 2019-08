Police released surveillance video showing kids that they believed vandalized the park's restrooms

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles are looking for three kids who they say vandalized Stevens Park.

Police say overnight Wednesday, the restrooms were spray painted.

Police believed the kids who are pictured in surveillance video from the park are responsible.

Those with information on their identities are asked to contact Detective Wright at 330-652-9944 or Rwright@thecityofniles.com.