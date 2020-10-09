Niles police looking for robber who they say forced himself into elderly woman’s home

Police said the man knocked on the door using a ruse of looking for signatures for a petition

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles are looking for a man they say forced himself into an 87-year-old woman’s home Friday morning.

It happened at 8:10 a.m. on Maple Avenue.

Police said the man knocked on the door using a ruse of looking for signatures for a petition. He then forced his way in and threatened the woman, demanding money.

The victim had no money and the man ran away.

Police are currently looking for the suspect and have a photo of him from a security camera.

Anyone who can identify him should call Niles police at 330-652-9944.

