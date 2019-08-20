Niles police looking for missing man with medical needs

Those with information on Conn are asked to call 330-652-9944 or email Aroberts@thecityofniles.com

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department is looking for a man with special medical needs.

Jeffery Conn, 49, was last seen Saturday morning, according to police.

At the time, he was wearing glasses, black shorts, a sleeveless black shirt and possibly black tennis shoes. He is 6’5″ tall and 172 pounds and has a goatee beard and no teeth.

Police said he is insulin-dependent and has diabetes, high blood pressure and recently had a stroke. He left all of his medication and clothes at home.

Conn was believed to be driving his mother’s vehicle, a 2018 Ford Focus that is dark grey in color. The Ohio license plate number is HRV3280.

Those with information on Conn are asked to call Detectives Aurilio or Roberts at 330-652-9944 or email Aroberts@thecityofniles.com.