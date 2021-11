NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man who they said took a clerk’s phone in Niles and left on a bicycle.

According to a post on the Niles Police Department’s Facebook page, the theft happened at Buckeye Beverage. A photo of the suspect was posted on the page.

Police say those with information on his identity should contact Detective Wright at Rwright@thecityofniles.com or 330-652-9944, ext. 2140, or Officer Helmick at khelmick@thecityofniles.com.