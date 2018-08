Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles police are investigating the reported rape of a toddler.

Investigators were called to Akron Children's Hospital on Tuesday afternoon for a reported sex offense involving a 3-year-old victim.

In their report, police listed a 27-year-old man as a suspect, but no charges have been filed yet in the case.

No further information was released on Friday.