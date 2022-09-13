NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department has sworn in a Valley native to its force.

On Thursday, Niles City Police and Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz announced on the police department’s Facebook page that Patrol Officer Krysta Wedge is now a member of the team.

The department said Wedge has previous experience with Brookfield Township Police, where she grew up.

The post said that Officer Wedge holds a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Wedge will work the afternoons with Officer Steven Greene. According to Chief Jay Holland, Wedge starts her new role Tuesday afternoon.

The Niles Police Department now has a total of 36 officers. On August 1, Allen Files was sworn in, becoming a member of the department.