NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the Niles Police Department conducted an operation aiming to prevent thefts and other crimes in and around the Eastwood Mall.

The operation, called Operation Blue Christmas, began on the first of the month and ended Wednesday.

According to Niles Police, there would be 10 officers at a time, patrolling the area in order to be proactive during the holidays when thefts tend to increase.

Niles police have released their findings during the operation, which includes the following:

Total traffic stops – 73

Total arrests made – 11

Total business checks – 37

Total investigations – 7

Total citations – 10

Persons arrested on outstanding warrants – 7

Included in the arrests was Samantha Jo Woodford, 34, of Kinsman. Police said she was arrested for taking a “bait item.”

Markus E. Shaw, 36, of Warren, was arrested on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine during a traffic stop.