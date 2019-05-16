Niles police captain disciplined following reckless operation conviction

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A police captain in Niles is facing disciplinary action after he was found guilty of reckless operation.

Police Chief Ray Holland said Captain Robert Miketa self-reported that he was convicted in Warren Municipal Court in connection to charges filed against him by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Sept. 21, 2018.

Miketa was originally charged with OVI, but that charge was amended to reckless operation. He was pulled over on Devon Drive in Howland but refused to take a breath test.

Holland said Miketa’s conviction violates the city’s code of conduct and that he is suspended for one week, beginning May 27.

Miketa has been working for the department for 17 years. He has no prior disciplinary record with the department, according to the police chief.