Niles police arrest Warren shooting suspect during traffic stop

Investigators say she was wanted for shooting into an apartment in Warren

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting at a Warren apartment.

The police department’s Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Walgreens on US-422.

Police said an alert had been put out for the vehicle as part of a shooting investigation in Warren.

According to police, the suspect, 19-year-old Garionna Freeman, was a passenger in the vehicle. She lied about her identity but was identified, police said.

Investigators say she was wanted for shooting into an apartment in Warren.

Freeman faces charges of falsification and discharging a firearm into a habitation.