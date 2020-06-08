Niles police arrest 2 after finding drugs, gun, cash in car

When officers asked one of the men if they were going to find anything in the car, police said he said yes

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges after Niles police say they found drugs, cash and a gun inside of the car the men were riding in.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin Stevens, of Liberty, and 24-year-old Jared Farah, of New Castle, are each charged with trafficking and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

They’re being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $250,000 bond each.

Niles police initially pulled the pair over early Saturday morning after officers said they saw the car speeding.

When they asked Stevens if they were going to find anything in the car, police said he said yes.

During a search of the car, officers said they found seven large bags of marijuana, a handgun, 47 one-gram THC cartridges and about $1,100 cash.