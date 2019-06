NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police arrested a 12-year-old on Wednesday afternoon, who they said stole a car and crashed it.

Officers got a call from Pantalone Towing a little after 3:30 p.m. They said a black Ford Explorer was just stolen from their lot and last seen on Belmont Avenue.

Police found the SUV, which had crashed into a mailbox and parked truck at Main Street and McKees Lane.

They arrested the boy and took him to Trumbull JJC. Police said he’d already been there earlier this month.