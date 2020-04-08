Niles plumber offering virtual appointments

The idea is to lessen the amount of times they would come in contact with their customers

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way a lot of us do our jobs, even plumbers.

A to Z Plumbing in Niles started doing virtual appointments.

Customers call in and a representative hears their issue, then instructs the customer what kind of pictures they need to send in.

“We started out doing mainly the bath and shower estimates, but now we are opening it up to everything. If they have a leak need a hot water tank, just give us a call we will walk them through,” said Marcella Zinz with A to Z Plumbing.

Eventually a plumber will need to come out to the house, but the idea is to lessen the amount of times they would come in contact with their customers.