NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new memorial is now in place for people who died in Niles’ 1985 tornado.

Ralph Delserone — owner of Raphael’s Beauty School in Niles Park Plaza, which was destroyed in the tornado — put up the memorial.

It includes two plaques, one of which lists the names of the nine people killed on May 31, 1985.

It will be dedicated Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. — the 34th anniversary of the tornado.

The memorial replaces an older one that was in the plaza parking lot.