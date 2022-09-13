NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles City Police are looking for a person they say is connected to several reported incidents at a local drug store.

Investigators posted the images of the suspect on the Niles Police Department Facebook page.

The suspect is accused of shoplifting incidents at the Niles CVS on Youngstown Warren Road.

Niles police identified the suspect as a Black woman who drives an older GMC Yukon, according to a police report.

Courtesy of Niles PD

The police report also says the woman has been stealing from CVS over a long period of time. There is reported camera footage of the suspect shoplifting as well, according to the report.

People with any information should call Detective Anthony Roberts at 330-652-9944 extension 2132.