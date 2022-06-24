NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles police is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing over $12,000 worth of jewelry from Zales in the Eastwood Mall on Tuesday.

According to Niles City Police’s Facebook post, the suspect asked to see multiple items, grabed them, and ran away out of the fire hallway.

Police got multiple videos and determined the suspect left the scene in a red 2016-2021 Honda Civic with dark window tint, a tint strip on top of the windshield, window rain guards, and larger splash guards.

Courtesy: Niles City Police’s Facebook

According to police, the car went west on Youngstown Road into Warren.

If you have any information on this suspect or the car call NPD at 330-652-9944 and ask for a detective. You can also email tips to Aroberts@thecityofniles.com.