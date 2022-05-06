NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Police Department announced on Friday the passing of Detective Captain Mark Thou, 69, after his battle with cancer.

The Facebook post said Thou’s battle with cancer was “lengthy and courageous.”

Thou graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1972 and received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Thou recently retired from the Niles Police Department as a Captain supervising the Detective Division after serving the community for 35 years.

Information on the calling hours and burial can be found in his obituary.