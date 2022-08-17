NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Six more suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles.

The Street Crimes Unit has been investigating the drug activity through undercover purchases, traffic stops and watching suspected drug locations over the past few months.

A message about the arrest was posted on the department’s Facebook page:

“The Niles Police Department is committed to making the city an uncomfortable place for those who wish to traffic or possess illegal narcotics.”

Charges were filed this week against the following:

Mohammed Hudson (Third St. Canton, Ohio) – Felony 5 Possession of Fentanyl Michelle Pardew (Third Ave. Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine Erica Goeden (Beachwood Ave. SE Warren, Ohio) – Two counts Felony 5 Possession of Methamphetamine Kimberly Funk (Duke Ave. SE Warren, Ohio) – Felony 5 Possession of Cocaine Brenda Joyce (Olive St. Niles, Ohio) – Two counts Felony 5 Possession of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Allen Milleson (Mahoning Ave. NW Warren, Ohio) – Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 4 Possession of Fentanyl, and Felony 5 Trafficking in Cocaine

You can email your tips to streetcrimes@thecityofniles.com.