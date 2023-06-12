NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is facing an abduction charge, accused of handcuffing a woman in her home, according to reports.

Police responded to the 300 block of North Chestnut Avenue in Niles just before 4 p.m. Saturday after reports that a man handcuffed a woman in her home.

The 50-year-old woman told police that a man, identified as Jeffrey Husk, 49, came to her home looking for a different family member and she invited him inside. The woman said when she turned her back on him, Husk attempted to place a handcuff around her wrist and stated, “You need to go somewhere with me,” according to reports.

Reports state the woman believes Husk’s intentions were to harm her.

The woman told Husk to leave her house and that she was calling police, and he got in his vehicle and left, reports state.

Husk was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a charge of abduction/restrain liberty.