WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man remains in the Trumbull County jail pending sentencing after pleading guilty Wednesday to pistol whipping a woman in Niles.

Scott Dowell, 23, pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Dowell will be sentenced by Judge Sean O’Brien after a presentence investigation is completed.

Dowell is accused of pistol whipping a woman Aug. 9 at a home in the 700 block of Mason Street in Niles.

Police never found the gun used but did find a live 9mm round in the home.

The woman sustained a deep cut over her eye, reports said.

Police were able to identify the suspect through a social media account in the name of “Yung Ferro DaGoat” and witness statements, reports said.