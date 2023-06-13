NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from Texas plead guilty to domestic violence after an altercation with a woman Monday night in Niles.

Police were called to the 300 block of Peffer Avenue in Niles around 11:30 p.m.

Police said that Anthony Massucci, 36, of Gorman, Texas was asked to leave the residence of a woman. The victim told police that she said she wanted space from Massucci.

Reports said that after an argument began, Massucci used his leg to put the woman in a chokehold, restricting her airway.

After the woman was released from the chokehold, police said she was dragged by the arm and hit the stove before she was allegedly slammed to the floor by Massucci.

Massucci pleaded guilty to domestic violence and he has agreed not to contact the victim, according to the court.