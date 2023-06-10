NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio state Rep. Nick Santucci spent a Saturday in Niles, hosting a community cleanup.

Santucci used social media to ask for help with what he calls “the need to beautify our community.” Dozens of community members responded to his post by showing up in the city Saturday morning.

The people were divided into three groups. A group went down the bike trail, one group went south on Robins Avenue and another north on Robins Avenue.

A member of the community said it was nice day and he was happy to come out and help.

Councilman at-Large Jimmy Julian said that, as a lifelong resident of Niles, he holds the city near and dear to his heart.

“It’s got, like, a ‘Hometown, USA,’ feel,” Julian said. “I want to do anything that I can to help improve the city in any way possible.”

A community member said “they must keep the city clean and make it appealing for people to want move here.”