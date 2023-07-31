NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers became the Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil — for one night only on Monday.

This is the team’s fifth time hosting the event.

Before the first pitch, fans could check out a variety of local vendors who prepared peppers in oil.

As part of the event, spectators and judges rated the best peppers.

One couple said this is their first Peppers in Oil event at Eastwood Field.

“We’re about four or five in. My mouth is a little on fire right now, but it’s fun,” said Joe Stevens.

“We make our own sometimes. We get them at just about every restaurant we go for appetizers,” said Deanna Rhodes.

At the field, they were also auctioning off special “Peppers in Oil” Jerseys. Proceeds will go to the United Way of Trumbull County.