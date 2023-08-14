NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Niles community will soon have a new choice for a chicken dinner.

Construction is underway for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant off of Route 46.

Joe Bell with the Cafaro Company says the restaurant could be open during the first quarter of next year.

Bell says there was a great demand for this restaurant.

“People, whenever I mentioned the name, they said, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for that to open,” because they’re really kind of gaga about their chicken,” Bell said.

Along with Raising Cane’s, Popeye’s is set to go next to McDonald’s. McAlister’s is set to open next month and next to it will be an Asian-infused restaurant called Bibipop.

This is only the second Raising Cane’s in the First News coverage area, with the other located in Boardman.