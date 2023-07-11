NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a break-in at a local Mexican restaurant in which money was taken and the inside of the restaurant was damaged.

Police were called to El Jalapeno on Youngstown-Warren Rd in Niles on Tuesday morning after someone arrived to find that a burglary had occurred overnight.

According to a police report, money was missing from the business and the windows of the side and back patio doors were shattered. An electrical meter was also removed.

A police report gave no further details but indicated that detectives are investigating.