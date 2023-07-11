NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The 90th annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Summer Festival in Niles kicks off this Thursday.

Volunteers have been busy at work since last week preparing the festival’s most popular item and biggest money-maker.

All of the food sold is homemade, whether it’s the cheese puffs and twists, pizza, chicken parmesan or cavatelli.

All of the proceeds from the festival also go back into the community.

“These festivals that we’ve had in 90 years have built a church, two schools, and now we have a new parish hall across the street that’s being built. That’s where our money goes,” said Anna Marie Beagle, a Mt. Carmel parishioner.

The festival kicks off Thursday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for lunch and will reopen for the evening from 5-10 p.m.

Besides food, there will be Bingo, raffles and nightly entertainment.

The festival runs through Sunday, July 16.

More information on the event is available www.mountcarmelniles.com.