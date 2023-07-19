NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been arrested after a drive-by shooting in Niles Tuesday night.

The Niles Police Department say they have arrested 25-year-old Dontavious Wallace. He is accused of firing several rounds on Clay Street around 7:40 p.m.

According to police, they collected several bullet casings and found bullet holes in a nearby vacant home.

No one was injured in the shooting.

When police arrived, Wallace was gone but were able to identify him via the victim.

The Warren Police Department aided in the arrest of Wallace, who was found in Warren with two firearms.

He is being charged with felonious assault and is currently in the Trumbull County Jail. Police said more charges could follow.