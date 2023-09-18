NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — One-time competitors turned business partners celebrated the grand opening of their new joint venture.

Surrounded by employees and city leaders, Noel Hardy and Greg Dulin cut the ribbon in front of Auto Evolution/Noel’s Car Toys. It’s a shop that specializes in window tint, remote starters, car and truck accessories plus wheels and tires.

Hardy and Dulin have a combined 50 years of experience in the industry.

“We’ve been open about four months, and it’s been quite a ride,” Dulin said. “It’s been extremely busy and we’re happy to celebrate this grand opening with McAlister’s grand opening next door and everything that’s going on at the Eastwood Mall.”

Auto Evolution/Noel’s Car Toys is located at the Eastwood Mall Complex in the old Sears Auto Center.