NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman were arrested Thursday after a chase that led to the recovery of a stolen car, Niles Police say.

According to the Niles Police Department Facebook page, Sarah Prater, 47, and Jamichal Anderson, 34, were taken into custody on Thursday.

Officers were notified of a Ford Fusion that came into town on Warren Avenue that was reported stolen to the Warren City Police Department the night before. Captain Adkins of Niles Police Department said that he noticed the vehicle pulling into the Fuel Plus gas station on West Park Avenue, so he initiated a traffic stop.

Reports said that Prater, the driver, was combative with police. The passenger, Anderson, then led officers on a chase on foot in the area of Edison Place Apartments and Sparkle Market. Police said that every available officer responded to the chase and Anderson was taken into custody.

Reports said that Anderson was found with a hypodermic needle in his possession. At the vehicle, officers found syringes loaded with suspected heroin/fentanyl, paper bindles of suspected heroin/fentanyl, an “obscene” amount of hypodermic needles, and multiple scheduled prescription narcotics.

Courtesy: Niles Police Department

Courtesy: Niles Police Department

Courtesy: Niles Police Department

Courtesy: Niles Police Department

According to Captain John Marshall, Prater was charged with receiving stolen property and drug offenses that are that are pending lab results.

Marshall said that Anderson was charged with obstructing official business and posessing drug abuse instruments. He also had an active warrant through the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for being a parolee at large.