NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A major sewer project in Niles is set to begin.

The Dragon Drive Sewer Improvement Project is scheduled to begin July 10.

The work will include sanitary main line replacement, lateral rehabilitation, new pipes and other restoration work.

The project should last about 135 days, and roads will be closed to thru traffic, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained.

Traffic delays should be expected. City leaders are urging drivers to avoid the construction zone during normal work hours.

Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to the Mayor’s Office at 330-544-9000 ext. 1101, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.