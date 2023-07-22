NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles Police completed many arrests over the last few days, five of which were for felonies, with others for outstanding warrants.

Niles police arrested James Stephens on Wednesday after footage showed him entering the Eastwood Mall Complex. Stephens had a full state extradition warrant out for his arrest. The warrant consisted of 32 counts of rape, 33 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of sexual battery.

Two people were arrested Friday in relation to a car reported stolen from Warren City. Aundrea London and Kevin Ferguson are facing charges of receiving stolen property after reports state officers located the stolen car with them inside.

Joshua Braithwaite, 38, was arrested Friday around 3:45 p.m. on multiple active warrants for drug possession. Braithwaite is being held in Trumbull County Jail pending pretrial and is due in court July 24.

Police were alerted around 6:30 p.m. to a truck entering the City of Youngstown that was registered to a man, Seth Wright, with a warrant for his arrest. Officers initiated a traffic stop on Niles Cortland Road when they placed Wright under arrest. The passenger in the truck was identified as George Kaczmark, who also had active warrants and was arrested on scene.

Just after 6 p.m., offers were informed that a Kia reported as stolen out of Boardman was entering the city on South Main Street. Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver, Jessica Kelly. Kelly, 44, is charged with receiving stolen property and is being held in Trumbull County Jail. Her pretrial is set for July 24.

Not all arrestees appeared in the court systems due to weekend processing times. First News will continue to monitor and update following court proceedings and charges that may occur.