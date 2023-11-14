NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday giving tree is already up inside the lobby of the Niles Police Department. It’s become somewhat of a tradition.

This is the fourth year the department has partnered with Shepherd’s House Ministries to help families in need.

People can pick up an ornament, or several, from the department lobby anytime night or day.

The deadline to return items purchased for the giving tree is December 4.

“The community is what we are here for and more often than not, unfortunately, we tend to be involved with the negative things that happen in the community. So, we’re doing what we can to try to be involved in some positive things, too,” said Capt. John Marshall.

The department is also collecting donations for the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project. Donations of dog food, cat food, milkbones and easy cheese spray cheese can also be dropped off a the police department lobby.