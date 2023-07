NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Howment Aerospace and the United Steelworkers Union have reached a collective bargaining agreement.

According to the company, the new four-year deal includes a wage increase, paid time off adjustments and schedule flexibilities.

The agreement impacts 77% of the workers at the facility on Warren Avenue.

Howmet takes the raw materials and makes ingots that major aircraft makers use in airplanes, helicopters and trucks.