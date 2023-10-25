WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man will serve time in jail, as well as participate in a life skills program, following his guilty plea on a felony domestic violence charge.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sean O’Brien sentenced David Holliday, 41, to a 90-day term in the Trumbull County Jail. Holliday will then have to participate in a vital life skills program through the Northeastern Ohio Community Alternative Program as part of his sentence. The judge also sentenced Holliday to serve three years on intensive supervised probation.

On Aug. 30, Holliday pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of domestic violence.

Holliday had been accused of hitting a 26-year-old woman in the face on Feb. 28, 2023, and then with a broomstick and also damaging her car.

Weathersfield police investigated the attack.

The victim did not wish to appear in court to deliver an impact statement.