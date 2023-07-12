WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Wednesday to charges that he sent inappropriate material to minors.

Philip M. Manfredi, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of disseminating material harmful to juveniles.

Investigators in Niles first learned of the crime when they were contacted in September by a parent and a school resource officer in Pennsylvania who said that a student received a video of Manfredi performing sexual acts. Inappropriate texts and images were also made to teenagers in Niles, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Manfredi will be sentenced following a background check by probation officers. A date has not been set, according to online court records.