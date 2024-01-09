WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges Tuesday.

Robert J. Fiorenzo, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Fiorenzo, who could face an indefinite sentence between two and 12 years, will be sentenced after undergoing a background investigation conducted by probation officers, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Upon sentencing, Fiorenzo will be labeled a Tier 2 sexual offender, requiring him to register his address twice per year for 25 years.

Prosecutors said the case was investigated by Niles police upon a tip from the Cuyahoga County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police searched Fiorenzo’s Robbins Avenue apartment last May, seizing evidence in the case. A search of the defendant’s cellphone found evidence of child pornography on it, prosecutors said.