WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday stemming from a police chase in Girard in 2021.

Damien Binion, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and aggravated menacing.

He will receive his sentence at a later date, after a background investigation.

The case against Binion involved a Feb. 7, 2021, incident where Girard police were investigating a disturbance on Olive Street and the defendant was in a nearby vehicle taunting and blowing the horn. When Binion verbally threatened police officers and took off in the vehicle, prosecutors stated the chase reached speeds of about 100 mph before the vehicle crashed near the Girard/Liberty township limits.