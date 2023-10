NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – New outdoor fitness equipment is now available in downtown Niles.

The equipment was recently installed at the Greenway Trailhead downtown.

According to a post on Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz’s Facebook page, the installation was made possible through grants from the Trumbull County Creating Healthy Communities Coalition and The Avenue & Main.

City matching funds were associated, as well as city-owned surveillance cameras.