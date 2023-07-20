WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection to a strangulation case that is one of the first of its kind tried under a new Ohio law.

Daren Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted strangulation and will be sentenced pending a background investigation.

Wilson was indicted in June after an alleged dispute with a woman in March in which she says Wilson wrapped his arms around her neck from behind and choked her until she blacked out. The victim also suffered injuries to her upper lip.

A new state law went into effect in April 2023 that makes strangulation a felony offense.

A charge of strangulation and domestic violence were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutors’ Office.