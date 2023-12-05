NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new formalwear shop is set to open at the Eastwood Mall.

Tuxedo Junction will open at the north end of the mall, next to Daffin’s candies. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 1.

The store will provide men’s suits and tuxedos for rent or purchase.

According to Cafaro spokesperson Joe Bell, Tuxedo Junction “arguably has the largest selection of formalwear of anyone on the eastern seaboard.”

The company operates 10 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. The Niles location will be the first in the Mahoning Valley.

You can catch some of Tuxedo Junction’s styles at the Eastwood Event Centre’s Bridal Extravaganza on Jan. 17.