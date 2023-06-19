NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews have finished installing a new fishing dock in Niles. It’s a project that was made possible thanks to the generosity of two local business owners and the city allocating funds.

It took about 30 hours of work over five days and 600 boards to build the new dock. Now, it’s ready for use at Kennedy Park and for people to cast a line in Mosquito Creek.

“A lot of people didn’t even know it was here. But now it’s here, and we hope everybody uses it,” said Kpmatjam Creech, with Techniques Construction

The dimensions are the same as the old dock, but the ramp was moved to the other end.

“It’s impressive. This is immaculate. The work Jon’s team has put in there, the layout of it, it’s not just your basic dock anymore,” said Joe Kijowski, with Mr. Rooter.

Crews took down the 20-year-old dock that was in need of repairs last week and replaced it with a brand new deck.

The City of Niles set aside $8,000 for the project. Techniques Construction and Mr. Rooter, companies whose owners are Niles natives, donated materials and labor to complete it.

“Anytime I am able to give back to the community, especially the one I was born and raised in, is second to none,” Kijowski said.

“For us just to see people come out and do some fishing and enjoy the area, it’s very good. Very good for the city of Niles,” Creech said.