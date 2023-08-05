NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A fundraiser on Saturday will help out a Niles teenager who is battling brain cancer.

The Niles Sons of Italy is the site for a spaghetti dinner benefiting 13-year-old Chase Miller. He is currently battling Grade 3 Anaplastic Astrocytoma, which is an aggressive cancer needing an aggressive treatment plan.

Along with the dinners, there was also a meatball competition, a two-man bocce tournament and a silent auction.

Chase’s mother, Bobbie Jo Boyd, has been appreciative of the community’s support.

“It means a lot,” Boyd said. “Everyone has come together and helped us. It’s been great.”

According to Boyd, Miller will finish radiation therapy next week and begin chemotherapy soon afterwards. Proceeds from Saturday’s event will help the family offset medical expenses.

The drawing for the auction is set to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.